9/29 Fire Hoke Quickie

I'm still digesting the experience from the past few days at the Online News Association conference, which I'll hopefully have more to say about in the next day or two. Until then, a few faves:
*Everyone calling for Michigan to fire Brady Hoke today. A few representative samples: MGoBlog's Brian Cook ("Brady Hoke should have been fired walking off the field"), MaizeNBrew's Drew Hallett ("The Fireable Offense of Brady Hoke") and my USA TODAY Sports colleague George Schroeder ("The situation is beyond salvage.") It's not that he has to go at the end of the season -- he has to go right now. His pathetic explanations -- and the even more pathetic statements from the school -- are making things worse.
*The Nationals' no-hitter: I can't count how many
baseball games I have been to in my lifetime, but I can count how many
my kids have been to -- seven, including yesterday, when my dad took
them to the Nationals' season finale, which everyone assumed would be a
pro forma walk-through before the team heads into the playoffs. It ended
up being one of the defining games of the Nats' franchise history in DC.
(If I couldn't be there, it's nice to know that at least my kids got to
see it in person.) Meanwhile, talk about mis-managing expectations:
Forget winning the NL pennant -- I'll be bummed if this team doesn't win
the World Series.
*Teddy Bridgewater: Instant sensation. (So of course he suffers that ankle injury -- but that's temporary; he's going to be good for a long time. Watch highlights here.)
*Steve Smith Sr.: Doing it for the Olds! (Enjoyed this on Smith from Grantland's Andrew Sharp.)
*JR Moehringer on Derek Jeter: My favorite of the many (many) things written about Jeter this past week. Click here - it'll take you 15-20 minutes. (I'm not much of a Jeter fan -- certainly not a Yankees fan -- and, still, that final at-bat on Thursday night was a bonafide sports Moment.)
*Matt Norlander on this past Saturday's 20th anniversary of the release of Dave Matthews Band's "Under The Table And Dreaming":
I was 21 and not only in college, but in a fairly typical fraternity,
so obviously I have vivid memories of this particular CD, which was
ubiquitous. As Norlander notes, that is hard to reconcile with the polarizing opinions about DMB now, but at the time? Whew.
@SportsREDEF: Jason Hirschhorn's REDEF empire (and you should absolutely be subscribing to the MediaREDEF email newsletter) expands into sports, first with a Twitter handle, very soon with its own daily email.
*Re/Code's Kara Swisher: I tweeted about this on Friday
from the ONA conference (and will have more later this week), but
having been a longtime follower and fan of hers, this was the first time
I had ever seen Swisher in person, and it is an understatement to say
she is a dynamo. Airport issues kept her from showing up until all but
the final few minutes of her assigned panel (on news start-ups,
obviously a subject near and dear to me), and she blew the doors off
from the second she bounded up the stage stairs and started talking.
What an inspiring force of personality.
OK, quick related aside: On Friday
night, we were walking in the same direction on the street (I was maybe
10 feet behind her), and I found myself having an internal debate
("Should I go up and introduce myself? How weird/off-putting, because
she doesn't know me. But she would never hesitate to do it, if things
were reversed and she wanted to talk to me. But still: I'm me, not her.
What am I going to do - ask her to take a selfie with me? Ask her some
dumb question? Autograph my conference program?" And so on. I had a lot
of internal monologues during my few days in Chicago.) Anyway, she was
in a conversation with someone, and I deferred to letting her have her
night roll along peacefully, rather than interrupted by a fanboy.
Hopefully, there will be another chance some other day.
Monday, September 29, 2014
9/29 Fire Hoke Quickie
Posted by Dan Shanoff at 9/29/2014 01:30:00 PM
