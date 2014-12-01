*If the college football season ended today (only one more week to say that!), my playoff foursome would be: Alabama, Oregon, Florida State and TCU.
*If Baylor throttles Kansas State, I could see them jumping TCU. Have a hard time seeing Ohio State with a QB3 beating Wisconsin. The SEC has cannibalized itself.
*Absolutely on board with everyone else saying that yesterday's Pats-Packers game will end up being prelude to a Super Bowl rematch.
*I'm ready for the Johnny Manziel Era in Cleveland.
*Kobe!
*Hard not to imagine that Will Muschamp ends up as defensive coordinator at Auburn. (And probably too much to hope that Ole Miss' Hugh Freeze ends up at Florida.)
*Love Mo'Ne Davis being tabbed as SI for Kids' Sports Kid of the Year. (She's arguably worthy of Sports Person of the Year for Sports Illustrated, full stop.)
*By the way, SI For Kids is a phenomenal magazine. Not a great magazine -- a phenomenal one. If you have kids, it's a must-have.
*Great news for my friends at SB Nation and Vox Media about their big new funding round.
*This Chris Rock Q&A is as good as folks are saying.
-- D.S.
Monday, December 01, 2014
12/01 Monday Mania Quickie
Posted by Dan Shanoff at 12/01/2014 10:35:00 AM
