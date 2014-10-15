*Can't think of a better sports story this year than the Royals' unbeaten run through the MLB playoffs. Every time you think it can't continue -- probabilistically or otherwise -- it simply does.
*Hiring the Rays' Andrew Friedman is a huge coup for the Dodgers. Given their willingness to spend (and endlessly deep pockets), it's arguably even bigger than when the Cubs hired Theo Epstein.
*The NYT tries to sort through Bill Simmons' future. (And he's back from his suspension today.)
*Spencer Hall's dispatches from the road are always enlightening -- the latest is from Ann Arbor.
*When you have 30 minutes this week/weekend, don't miss Erik Malinowski's profile of Fay Vincent.
*As a fan of email newsletters (cough), Vox's new effort looks very promising.
*If you are a baseball fan, you will love @joe_sheehan's email newsletter. Read this from Joe, then subscribe.
-- D.S.
Wednesday, October 15, 2014
10/15 Wednesday Quickie
Posted by Dan Shanoff at 10/15/2014 08:45:00 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment