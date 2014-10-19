So we're down to two teams that control their own playoff destiny: The SEC champ (presumably from the SEC West) and Florida State.
The other two slots?
Well, if resume matters, one should almost assuredly be the SEC West runner-up -- but don't discount the Playoff Committee's commitment to the false equivalency of "geographic balance."
The two one-loss conference champs with the best shot at running the table are Oregon and Michigan State. A one-loss Big 12 champ would have a gripe (especially K-State), but good luck with that.
Imagine a 1-loss Auburn with wins over Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia and Kansas State (but a loss to unbeaten Mississippi State) being left out for an Oregon team that lost to Arizona or a Michigan State team that played the flimsiest conference schedule we've seen in years.
The upshot: The SEC West will continue to clobber itself -- seemingly for a single playoff spot -- while FSU cruises on a weak schedule right into a guaranteed playoff slot.
-- D.S.
Sunday, October 19, 2014
Sunday 10/19 CFB Hangover Quickie
Posted by Dan Shanoff at 10/19/2014 06:41:00 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment