*Madison Bumgarner: The greatest pitcher in World Series history, full stop.
(Love this from McCovey Chronicles' Grant Brisbee.)
*Russell Westbrook: As scintillating of a solo act as we expected him to be.
*Louisville beating Florida State tonight: Well, theoretically.
*Rachel Sklar's Medium piece: "I'm 41, single, and pregnant."
*Tim Cook.
-- D.S.
Thursday, October 30, 2014
10/30 Bumgarner Quickie
Posted by Dan Shanoff at 10/30/2014 08:55:00 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment