That Ole Miss ending...just brutal.
They are as good of a 2-loss team as you will ever find, and if schedule strength really mattered to the playoff selection committee Ole Miss (lost by 7 points combined AT LSU and AT Auburn) would qualify for 5th place, which is entirely ceremonial.
If I had a playoff committee vote this week:
(1) Mississippi State
(2) Auburn
(3) Oregon
(4) Kansas State-TCU winner
Let's be real: There is no way Florida State isn't No. 2 in the next playoff seeding, and they have a clear path to an unbeaten season and a cakewalk into the playoff. Hope they enjoy it.
A quick word about Florida romping Georgia: In 13 seasons as a Florida football fan, I have never been so gobsmacked over a result.
Today's best in the NFL: Broncos-Patriots, obviously. Everything else is fantasy fodder.
-- D.S.
Sunday, November 02, 2014
11/02 CFB Hangover Quickie
Posted by Dan Shanoff at 11/02/2014 08:07:00 AM
