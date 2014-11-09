If the season ended today:
*Mississippi State
*TCU
*Alabama
*Oregon
With FSU at No. 5. (Obviously, that's an "at least for me" projection -- FSU is in the Top 4 "for real" until/unless they lose, which they aren't/won't.)
I suppose that if you wanted to expand it a bit, you'd say that the fairly clear-cut playoff foursome is:
*Mississippi State-Alabama winner next week (but MSU could still lose to Ole Miss and Alabama could still lose to Auburn).
*Florida State, presuming a win over Duke (!) and Florida (!!).
*TCU, which should roll through the rest of the season.
*Oregon, presuming a win over Arizona State in the Pac-12 title game (although that win at home over Michigan State suddenly isn't as amazing as it was last week).
And, consequently, my preseason scenario plays out:
The Playoff Committee gets the "regional balance" it so desperately wants, more than anything else.
In the process, the committee snubs the SEC by penalizing its runner-up for playing a schedule far more difficult than the one faced by other contenders.
-- D.S.
Sunday, November 09, 2014
11/09 CFB Hangover Quickie
Posted by Dan Shanoff at 11/09/2014 08:41:00 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment